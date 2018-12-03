Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Elisha Fieldstadt

Two Minneapolis police officers were put on paid leave Friday after they were allegedly involved in the decorating of a Christmas tree that the mayor called a "racist display."

Pictures of the tree — ornamented with Flamin' Hot Funyuns, a pack of Newport cigarettes, a Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen drink cup, alcoholic beverage cans and police tape — started circulating Friday. NBC affiliate KARE compared the photo with another from inside the 4th precinct station, where the tree was allegedly photographed, and the background visible in the photos matched.

One local civil rights activist said the tree decorations were a "wink wink" to racist stereotypes.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey also condemned the ornamentation.

"This behavior is racist, despicable, and is well beneath the standards of any person who serves the city of Minneapolis," Frey said in a statement Friday.

"Shifting the culture of the police department requires swift and decisive action," Frey said, calling for the officer responsible to be fired immediately. The mayor's spokesman later said ge recognizes that there is a process for disciplining officers.

The two officers are on paid leave while the department's internal affairs division investigates the incident, Frey's spokesman, Mychal Vlatkovich, told NBC News on Monday.

Minnesota-based civil rights activist Ron Edwards referred to the tree decorations as a "wink wink" to racist stereotypes, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported.

“It’s a modern-day version of a dog whistle, tainted with racism, specifically against the African-American community,” Edwards said.

Fourth Ward City Councilman Phillipe Cunningham said 4th precinct Inspector Aaron Biard told him the tree decorations were taken down as soon as they were discovered, and "sensitivity training" at the precinct was planned.

"When we see something like what we saw with the Christmas tree at the 4th Precinct, it is so much more than a racist prank by a single officer. What we see is the ugly racist culture that has been brewing in Minneapolis Police Department throughout its 150-year history," Cunningham, who is black, wrote on Facebook.

"Reminders like this continue to infuriate me and so many in my community. They hurt EVERY gain made in improving community-police relations," he continued.

The 4th precinct on Minneapolis' north side has had a particularly difficult relationship with the community. In 2015, a 24-year-old black man, Jamar Clark, was fatally shot in a confrontation with two white police officers. The shooting set off weeks of protests. Neither officer was charged or faced discipline.

Mayor Frey told reporters Friday, "There’s a whole lot of work that we need to do over a long period of time to collectively regain trust within our Minneapolis Police Department, and I can assure you 100 percent that the chief and I are committed to it. And being committed to it starts with making sure that our response to incidents like this have clear and sharp measures."