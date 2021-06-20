Two people struck by vehicle at Pride parade in South Florida

At least two people were struck by a vehicle Saturday at the Stonewall Pride Parade in Wilton Manors, Florida, near Fort Lauderdale, officials said.
Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis told NBC South Florida that one of the people died, but NBC News has not confirmed that.
Witnesses said the parade was canceled following the collision with what appeared to be a pickup truck.
U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Florida, was at the event and and said in a statement, "I am deeply shaken and devastated."
"We’re praying for the victims and their loved ones as law enforcement investigates, and I am providing them with whatever assistance I can," she said. "I am so heartbroken by what took place at this celebration."
U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch, D-Florida, tweeted, "Devastated by the horror we saw at Wilton Manors Pride."
"I’m so sorry, Wilton Manors," he said. "I’m so sorry, my friends."
Police were expected to hold a news conference.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.