Two people struck by vehicle at Pride parade in South Florida

At least two people were struck by a vehicle Saturday at the Stonewall Pride Parade in Wilton Manors, Florida, near Fort Lauderdale, officials said.

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis told NBC South Florida that one of the people died, but NBC News has not confirmed that.

#FLPD #MediaAlert



The media staging area related to the incident that occurred in the 1600 block of NE 4th Avenue is the SW corner of NE 15th Street and NE 4th Avenue. PIO is en route. @WMPD411 @WPLGLocal10 @wsvn @nbc6 @CBSMiami @MiamiHerald @SunSentinel pic.twitter.com/X673q16oFb — Fort Lauderdale Police (@ftlauderdalepd) June 19, 2021

Witnesses said the parade was canceled following the collision with what appeared to be a pickup truck.

U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Florida, was at the event and and said in a statement, "I am deeply shaken and devastated."

"We’re praying for the victims and their loved ones as law enforcement investigates, and I am providing them with whatever assistance I can," she said. "I am so heartbroken by what took place at this celebration."

U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch, D-Florida, tweeted, "Devastated by the horror we saw at Wilton Manors Pride."

"I’m so sorry, Wilton Manors," he said. "I’m so sorry, my friends."

Police were expected to hold a news conference.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.