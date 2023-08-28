Two young children were among four people found dead inside a New York City apartment Monday, police said.

The dead were described as a 1-year-old boy, a 3-year-old girl, a 40-year-old woman, and a 41-year-old man, according to the NYPD’s public information office.

The man and woman had suffered trauma to their necks, the office said; the children had suffered trauma about their bodies.

"I’m not sure how those injuries were sustained," a New York Police Department spokesperson said. "That is part of an ongoing investigation. It was possibly a murder-suicide, but that's not been definitively determined yet."

Emergency medical services personnel pronounced all four dead at the scene, the NYPD said.

Officers responding to a request for a wellness check shortly before 3 p.m. couldn't get access to the location in question, a fourth-floor, Upper West Side apartment in Manhattan, the department said.

New York Fire Department personnel helped them breach the residence so they could reach victims, the NYPD said.

Three knives were recovered at the scene, NBC New York reported. No arrests have been revealed, and no suspects were named.