A federal judge in California ruled this week that the Trump administration must stop separating migrant families and quickly reunite those already split.

Immigration advocates who had sued over the separation policy hailed the move, but experts cautioned that the ruling may not be straightforward to enforce. It's unclear how the various government agencies involved in separating families would work to reunite the roughly 2,000 children with their parents by the judge's 30-day deadline, lawyers and advocates said.

Here’s a look at what we know about the status of separated families and the potential moves to come.

What did the judge order?

U.S. District Court Judge Dana Sabraw issued a nationwide preliminary injunction Tuesday that stops the separation of migrant families and ordered the federal government to reunite already separated families. The judge ordered that families with children under 5 be reunited within 14 days, and families with older children within 30 days. Parents must also be allowed to speak with their children by telephone within 10 days.

The judge wrote that the government "has no system in place to keep track of, provide effective communication with, and promptly produce" migrant children.

“The unfortunate reality is that under the present system, migrant children are not accounted for with the same efficiency and accuracy as property,” Sabraw wrote, adding, "Certainly, that cannot satisfy the requirements of due process."

The judge’s ruling stems from a lawsuit filed by the ACLU on behalf of parents who were separated from their children after crossing the border, under Attorney General Jeff Sessions' “zero-tolerance” policy seeking to prosecute all adults who cross illegally.

Sabraw was critical of the administration's policy and said it had created its own crisis.

"The facts set forth before the court portray reactive governance — responses to address a chaotic circumstance of the government's own making," wrote Sabraw, a President George W. Bush appointee. "They belie measured and ordered governance, which is central to the concept of due process enshrined in our Constitution."

The judge also ordered that parents not be deported from the Unites States without their children.

What was the situation before the order?

The ruling followed President Donald Trump's executive order last week ending the separations. As of Tuesday, 2,047 children were still separated from their parents and in the custody of the Department of Health and Human Services, according to officials. That's only six fewer than the 2,053 separated children in HHS care as of June 20. An HHS official did not provide the ages of the children despite repeated requests during a Tuesday afternoon phone briefing.

Trump administration officials have repeatedly said that they know where all of the separated children are, but advocates and attorneys have described parents being unable to speak to or even locate their children for weeks after the separations.

Some parents and children have been reunited at Port Isabel Service Processing Center in Texas, according to the administration, but that’s only for families who are about to be deported.

Before Tuesday's ruling, a Trump official said parents who were in detention while fighting for asylum would not immediately be reunited with their children, who would remain in HHS custody. Parents who were released, such as into an ankle-monitor program, would be allowed to apply to sponsor their children, the official said.

Customs and Border Protection reunited more than 500 separated children over the past week, according to the administration, but those were children who had only recently been separated and had not yet been transferred to HHS.

On Tuesday night, an HHS spokesperson said the agency was still receiving children who were separated from their parents based on concern for the children's safety.

Can this work and what happens next?

The ACLU's leaders said the Trump administration is capable of reuniting families on the timeline set by the judge — if the administration makes it a priority.

“They have the resources they need to fix this crisis, if they have the political will,” Anthony Romero, the group's executive director, said during a media call Wednesday afternoon. “It’s a question of political will, not resources.”

Lee Gelernt, the lead lawyer in the case, added, “When the United States government puts all its resources to work, it can get something like this done easily.”

Some immigration attorneys, though, have expressed doubt at the administration's willingness or ability to reunite all of the families within the timeframe, noting the absence of a public, detailed process for reunification.