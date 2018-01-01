Subscribe to Breaking News emails

Uber driver shoots passenger dead on Denver highway, police say

A "conflict" led to the shooting on a Denver highway early Friday.
by Erik Ortiz /
The southbound lanes of Interstate 25 in Denver were closed following a fatal shooting on the highway early on June 1.
9News

An Uber driver allegedly opened fire early Friday morning on a male passenger after a "conflict" on a highway, according to Denver police.

The passenger, who may have been shot multiple times, was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead following the incident that began around 2:45 a.m. MT (4:45 a.m. ET), said Denver police spokesman Sonny Jackson.

The driver was also treated at the hospital for unspecified wounds and released into police custody, Jackson said, adding that investigators "can't speculate what went on in the car."

Neither the driver nor the victim were immediately identified.

Police shut down a portion of the southbound lanes of Interstate 25 through the morning rush hour, causing massive gridlock, as they sought to interview other drivers who may have witnessed the shooting.

Jackson said authorities were in contact with Uber and it was unclear if the shooting occurred while the driver was on a job. Prosecutors had not announced any charges as of early Friday morning.

In a 2016 case in Kalamazoo, Michigan, an Uber driver was charged with fatally shooting six people and wounding two others — apparently at random — and blaming the car service's mobile app for turning him into "a puppet." He remains jailed while awaiting trial.

