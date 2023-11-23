UC Berkeley men's basketball player confronts fan who allegedly called him a 'terrorist'

Cal forward Fardaws Aimaq, whose parents are Afghan refugees, went into stands and confronted a fan who had allegedly taunted him as a "terrorist," the school said Wednesday.

In video widely circulated on social media, Aimaq could be seen climbing up the bleachers before reaching a young man — who was considerably shorter than the 6-foot-11 player.

“Do you want to talk? Do you want to talk?” Aimaq appeared to tell the young fan, following a 75-72 UTEP win over the Bears in a game played in San Juan Capistrano.

It wasn't clear if the young man responded, and Aimaq retreated before the confrontation escalated.

Cal coach Mark Madsen said he's asked organizers of the SoCal Challenge tournament to have that fan banned.

“Throughout and after Monday’s game, Fardaws Aimaq was allegedly subjected to abhorrent and offensive comments from a fan — including being called a terrorist,” Madsen said in a statement issued by the school early Wednesday night. “I have asked the SoCal Challenge tournament director that a formal investigation be conducted and that this fan be barred from the premises."

While Madsen said he was "disturbed that Fardaws was allegedly on the receiving end of such language," the coach wished the player wouldn't have confronted the fan.

“Fardaws and I had an important conversation today about how he needs to maintain his composure regardless of what takes place in a game or what is said to him directly," said Madsen, in his first season at the helm in Berkeley.

"Fardaws understands my expectations for how he as a student-athlete conducts himself. The consequences related to this situation will be managed internally."

Aimaq, who was born in Vancouver, British Columbia, arrived at Berkeley after previously playing at Texas Tech and for Madsen at Utah Valley State.

A rep for the tournament could not be immediately reached for comment Wednesday night.

The incident comes as police across the nation have warned that bloodshed in the Middle East could lead to hate crimes against Jewish, Muslim, Arab and South Asian Americans.

Police in New York City on Wednesday said a former national security adviser in the Obama administration was arrested and charged with harassment and stalking for allegedly spewing Islamophobic slurs at a street food vendor.