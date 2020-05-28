Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

The University of Connecticut student wanted in connection with two deaths has been captured after nearly a weeklong manhunt, officials said Wednesday night.

“Peter Manfredonia has been found & is in custody,” Connecticut State Police tweeted.

Peter Manfredonia. Connecticut State Police

Manfredonia was captured in Maryland and was not injured, officials said. They did not provide further details but were expected to release more information Thursday.

Manfredonia, a 23-year-old senior, was wanted in connection to the deaths in Connecticut of Theodore DeMers, 62, and Nicholas Eisele, 23, and the injury of another victim.

The search for him began after he was seen Friday leaving the area where DeMers was killed in Willington, Connecticut. Another victim was found injured.

On Sunday, police said Manfredonia went to another home in Willington and stole firearms and a truck. Later that day, he was at the Derby, Connecticut, home of Eisele, who was found dead.

Manfredonia also allegedly abducted another individual from the Derby home on Sunday, police said. He allegedly drove a stolen car to New Jersey, where he left the abducted person, who was not injured, then took an Uber to Pennsylvania.