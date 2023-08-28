IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: UNC campus on lockdown as police search for armed person 

BREAKING NEWS
Aug. 28, 2023, 7:26 PM UTC
U.S. news

UNC campus on lockdown as police search for armed and dangerous person

Authorities at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill have also released a picture of a person of interest Monday afternoon.

UNC campus on lockdown after report of shots fired

03:31
By Antonio Planas

Authorities at the University of North Carolina on Monday issued a shelter-in-place order on campus and alerted the community of a person of interest in an "armed and dangerous person situation."

The university first alerted students of an armed and dangerous person on or near campus shortly after 1 p.m., ET.

At 2:24 p.m., the university issued and alert to remain sheltered in place because a suspect was at large. Footage on the campus showed a large police presence.

When campus police released a photo of a person of interest at 2:35 p.m., they warned, "If you see this person, keep your distance, put your safety first and call 911."

No one with the university was immediately reached Monday afternoon for additional comment.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

