UNC campus on lockdown as police search for armed and dangerous person

Authorities at the University of North Carolina on Monday issued a shelter-in-place order on campus and alerted the community of a person of interest in an "armed and dangerous person situation."

The university first alerted students of an armed and dangerous person on or near campus shortly after 1 p.m., ET.

At 2:24 p.m., the university issued and alert to remain sheltered in place because a suspect was at large. Footage on the campus showed a large police presence.

When campus police released a photo of a person of interest at 2:35 p.m., they warned, "If you see this person, keep your distance, put your safety first and call 911."

No one with the university was immediately reached Monday afternoon for additional comment.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.