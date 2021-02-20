United Airlines plane with engine troubles drops debris in Colorado neighborhood

Large metal parts from a United Airlines airplane fell from the sky and landed in a neighborhood outside Denver, Colorado, authorities said Saturday.

While the debris caused some property damages, Broomfield police said they haven't received reports of injuries.

Another photo of debris from a home off Elmwood in @broomfield. pic.twitter.com/VXEHEMpeDD — Broomfield Police (@BroomfieldPD) February 20, 2021

A Denver International Airport spokeswoman said the United Airlines flight to Honolulu experienced an engine issue and returned to the airport, NBC affiliate KUSA reported. About 200 people were on board, and no one was injured.

The plane's pilot told air traffic control that they were experiencing an "engine failure" after reporting a "heavy mayday."

Emergency medical services were sent toward the airport at the time of the incident after receiving a call of a possible engine fire.

Additional debris scattered across turf field at Commons Park. Please avoid the area if possible. pic.twitter.com/tmos5HBVwV — Broomfield Police (@BroomfieldPD) February 20, 2021

Broomfield police urged people who find any plane debris to not move it or touch it.

The National Transportation Safety Board "wants all debris to remain in place for investigation," the department said in a tweet.

Kieran Cain, 46, of Broomfield, was playing basketball at a nearby elementary school with his kids when he saw the debris falling from the sky. They quickly took shelter under a nearby gazebo when they “watched the stuff fall down,” he said, “all while keeping an eye on the giant metal ring."

Some of the debris, which is spread out over a couple blocks, are metal pieces that appear to have airplane writing on them. Kieran Cain

"We heard a gigantic boom and, as we did that, we saw a huge puff of smoke and then stuff started falling out of the sky," he said. "That's when I called 911."

Cain then decided to driver over to where the debris appeared to be falling. "On the way, there was just debris all over the streets," he said.