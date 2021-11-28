University of Nevada student dies after participating in fraternity boxing match

A University of Nevada, Las Vegas, student died of brain injuries after taking part in a boxing match held by a fraternity, which was intended to raise money for charity.

Nathan Valencia, 20, died from brain injuries sustained after participating in the school's Kappa Sigma fraternity’s “Fight Night" on Nov. 19. Valencia died days later on Nov. 23.

An Instagram post made by the fraternity lists Valencia's match as the "main event." The "Fight Night" took place off-campus, according to a statement from the university's president Keith E. Whitfield.

Nathan Valencia. Courtesy Richard Harris Law Firm

"Soon after his fight, Nathan collapsed and was taken to a hospital. We are shocked and heartbroken as we mourn the loss of one of our own," Whitfield said in a statement the university shared with NBC News.

Whitfield said the university would make all resources available so the incident could be reviewed. He added the school will look at how off-campus events can be "as safe as possible."

"Our deepest sympathies go out to his family, friends, and loved ones. I am sure words cannot describe their feeling of grief and emptiness. They are in our thoughts during this very difficult time," Whitfield said.

Valencia's family said that they are heartbroken by the loss and said "mistakes were made and safety precautions overlooked" during the boxing match, according to a statement issued through attorneys Nick Lasso and Ryan Zimmer of the Richard Harris Law Firm.

"We will be completing a full investigation to determine how UNLV and the Kappa Sigma Fraternity could allow and promote an event like this to take place. College students should not be placed in a situation where they are pitted against each other for combat," the statement reads.

"Fight Night" is an event that takes place each year, according to the statement. Proceeds from the event benefit Center Ring Boxing, a youth boxing club, according to a post from the fraternity on Instagram.

"We will leave no stone unturned to determine how a 20-year-old ended up in a school-sanctioned amateur fight that cost him his life," the statement reads.

A vigil was held on Saturday night to mourn Valencia on what would have been his 21st birthday, NBC News affiliate News3LV reported.