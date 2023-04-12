U.S. airman killed by MMA fighter in brawl outside Florida bar, officials say

An amateur mixed martial arts fighter is accused in the death of a U.S. airman who was fatally struck outside a Florida bar.

Ross Johnson, 23, of Carterville, Illinois, has been charged with manslaughter in the death of U.S. Air Force Airman First Class Dayvon Larry, 31, of Malone Florida, authorities said Tuesday.

It wasn't immediately clear if Johnson had legal representation, and the area public defender did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Coyote Ugly Saloon in Panama City Beach, Fla. Google Maps

On Sunday, fights broke out both outside and inside the Coyote Ugly Saloon. Larry did not participate but may have known someone involved in an argument that proceeded the fights, according to an incident report from the Panama City Beach Police Department.

Larry where he was punched once in a parking lot near the bar, police said.

Security broke up the fight outside, found Larry and called first responders, who administered CPR before taking him to a hospital, where he died, police said.

Johnson was identified as a suspect based on surveillance footage, according to police. Investigators said he gave conflicting narratives about what led up to his altercation with Larry, but ultimately confessed, police said in a statement.

Coyote Ugly did not respond to a request for comment.

Larry was from Malone, a small town 70 miles north of Panama City Beach, according to police.

A spokesperson for Tyndall Air Force Base in Florida confirmed an airman died on April 10 but did not identify the person.

Police identified Johnson as an MMA fighter.