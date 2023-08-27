U.S. military personnel in aircraft 'incident' during Australia training exercise

Australian military officials confirmed an aircraft "incident" believed to have involved U.S. military personnel has happened on Melville Island north of Darwin, Australia, on Sunday.

The nature of the incident wasn't released. It was not immediately clear how many people were on board or their conditions.

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported that local agencies had rescued at least some of those involved in the incident.

It happened during Exercise Predator's Run 2023, a spokesperson for Australia's Department of Defence said.

Australian Defence Force members were not involved in the incident, the spokesperson said.

The crash involved a V-22 Osprey, an aircraft that can take off and land like helicopters but fly like planes, have had a challenged history.

An Osprey crash in the California desert last June that killed five marines helped prompt the U.S. Navy to implement a “safety pause” to review risk management and implement new safety training