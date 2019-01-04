Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Elisha Fieldstadt

Prosecutors on Thursday released video showing a Miami-Dade police officer appearing to kick a teenage suspect in the head after he was handcuffed and lying face-first on the ground.

Officer Gustavo De Los Rios seems to kick his leg near the head of the unidentified teen, who was on the ground surrounded by officers, according to the video made public by the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office.

The incident happened in February 2018, and De Los Rios was charged with misdemeanor battery in August, according to NBC Miami. He has pleaded not guilty, according to the Miami Herald.

The officer was put on leave after the alleged assault.

The video, which is part of the case but hadn't been released before, was shot by a bystander.

"I assure our community that all allegations of misconduct, involving our personnel, will be vigorously investigated. No one is above the law," Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez said in an August statement.

The teen had been arrested on suspicion of connection to a burglary and allegedly took a swing at an officer while he was being apprehended, NBC Miami reported. The State Attorney's Office said it determined that he was kicked by the officer after he was detained.