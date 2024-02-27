IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Two men found guilty in Jam Master Jay's death 20 years later

Video shows Carnival cruise ship rescuing migrants at sea near Cuba

The cruise ship reportedly stopped to help until the U.S. Coast Guard arrived on Saturday afternoon.
Get more newsLiveon
By NBC South Florida

New video captured the moment a Carnival cruise ship came to the aid of a group of migrants aboard a rustic vessel out at sea.

A passenger onboard the Carnival Celebration told NBC6 the rafters were spotted Saturday afternoon.

They said officials made an announcement to alert guests and then stopped to help until the U.S. Coast Guard arrived.

A Carnival cruise ship came to the aid of a group of migrants aboard a rustic vessel out at sea.
A Carnival cruise ship came to the aid of a group of migrants aboard a rustic vessel out at sea.Courtesy Betty Guevara

The U.S. Coast Guard announced Monday that the rescue happened about 20 miles north of Cuba.

The USCG also said no injuries were reported and that the migrants will be repatriated back to Cuba.

NBC South Florida

The staff of NBC South Florida.