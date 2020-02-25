Video shows police officer arresting 6-year-old girl at school

Newly released police body-camera footage shows a police officer in Orlando, Florida, arresting a 6-year-old girl at school,putting zip ties around her wrists as she cried to be let go.
The footage, provided to NBC affiliate WESH in Orlando on Monday by the attorney for the child's family, shows the incident on Sept. 19, 2019., that resulted in the firing of the Orlando police officer, Dennis Turner.
The Orlando police officer, Dennis Turner, arrested two 6-year-olds in a one-week period in September, among them the girl in the video. He was fired within days of the arrest of the girl shown on the body-camera video.
In the video, the officer is seen putting zip ties on the child's wrists with her arms behind her back, as the girl asks, "What are those for?," and then cries, "Don't put handcuffs on," and "Help me, help me, please help me."
As Turner walks her outside, she wails, "Please let me go," and "I don't want to go in the police car." Turner responds that she "had to" and then puts her in the back seat of his vehicle.
In the police report from the incident, authorities say Turner was responding to a report that the 6-year-old "battered three staff members by kicking and punching them" at her school, the Lucious and Emma Nixon Academy in Orlando.
The child's grandmother has previously told local press in Florida that her granddaughter suffers from a sleep disorder the family was working to resolve, which was why she was experiencing some behavioral issues.
The girl was charged with battery, but those charges were not pursued, according to NBC Orlando-affiliate WESH.
The video shows that after the child is put in the back of the police car Turner goes back inside the school, where at least one employee is seen wiping away tears.
"Are the restraints, are they necessary?" another, visibly upset school employee asks.
"Yes," the officer replies. "And, if she was bigger she would've been wearing regular handcuffs."