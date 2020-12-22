IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Videos show massive fire after truck flips on New York highway, exploding propane tanks

A truck driver lost control of the vehicle after hitting a patch of ice, spilling a “large” cargo of propane cylinders on a highway in Queens, New York.

By Wilson Wong

A propane tank explosion in Queens, New York sparked a massive fire that shut down a highway shortly after midnight on Tuesday, authorities said.

Police in New York City said the blast occurred on the westbound Long Island Expressway where a 36-year-old male truck driver, who was not identified by police, lost control of the vehicle after hitting a patch of ice.

The impact caused the semi-truck to flip onto its side in a single-vehicle crash, spilling a “large” cargo of propane cylinders, police said.

No injuries were reported, according to police.

Videos show a flipped-over vehicle engulfed in flames, sending an exploding blast and plumes of smoke into the air.

A propane tank exploded after a truck rollover on an expressway in Queens, N.Y., on Dec. 22, 2020.@Nellachronism via Twitter

Police said one of the propane cylinders that spilled from the truck hit a nearby parked U.S. mail truck, which also exploded in a vehicle fire.

The fire was put out by a team of 106 firefighters about two hours after the initial explosion, according to the New York City Fire Department.

The NYPD found "no criminality" by the truck driver involved in the accident.

