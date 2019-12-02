A lottery player sitting on $14.6 million jackpot has until the end of Monday to come forward in Arizona — or lose it all, officials said.
The ticket holder nailed all six numbers of an in-state game, The Pick, on June 5 setting a 180-day clock for that winning ticket to be claimed, Arizona lottery spokeswoman Jacqueline Keidel Martinez told NBC News on Monday morning.
The winner has until 5 p.m. MT to sign the back of the ticket and take it to one of three state lottery offices — in Phoenix, Tucson and at Sky Harbor International Airport, Martinez added.
Lottery officials were not optimistic the winner would come forward by the close of business.
“There is nothing more exciting for Arizona Lottery than to award a large jackpot, like this $14.6 million prize, so we are always a little sad when we see one of these prizes expire unclaimed,” Arizona Lottery Executive Director Gregg Edgar said in a prepared statement on Monday.
The winning ticket was purchased at the Circle K store at 315 N. Litchfield Road in Goodyear, about 18 miles west of downtown Phoenix. A representative of Circle K's corporate owners in Laval, Quebec, could not be immediately reached for comment on Monday.
If that lucky player steps forward, he or she will the option of taking 30 annual payments of $486,666.67 before taxes, or receive a one-time, after-tax prize of $9.3 million.
But if winner does not act, then the$14.6 million will be used for other games and to fund state programs benefiting abused children and Native American education, officials said.
“These dollars will be utilized now to enhance our player’s experiences with future games and fund a variety of beneficiaries that have tremendous impact for our community," Edgar said.