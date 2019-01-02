Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

/ Updated By Erik Ortiz

It's already a very good year for whoever holds the winning Mega Millions ticket drawn on New Year's Day.

They're now an estimated $425 million richer — or the equivalent of a cash option of $254.6 million.

The winning numbers — 34, 44, 57, 62, 70 and Mega Ball 14 — were sold at the Brookville Auto Service Center in Glen Head, New York. It's the eighth largest jackpot in the game's history.

Jay Huang, the owner of the Long Island convenience store where the ticket was sold, told NBC New York that he's happy for the winner. If a winner comes forward, he would also get a cut from lottery officials for selling the ticket, and said he would give the money to his employees.

In addition, players in Ohio, South Carolina and Texas are also picking up winnings, albeit on a smaller scale.