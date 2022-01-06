Two winning tickets for $632M Powerball jackpot sold in California, Wisconsin

They’ll have to split it, but who would complain.

Two winning tickets were sold for Wednesday’s $632 million jackpot Powerball drawing, lottery officials said.

One was sold at a 7-Eleven in Sacramento, California, and the other was sold in Wisconsin.

The winning numbers in Wednesday’s drawing were 6-14-25-33-46 with a Powerball of 17.

Whoever has the two tickets will split the big prize, which is the seventh-largest jackpot in the history of the game, the Multi-State Lottery Association said.

Each ticket is worth $316.3 million as an annuity or $225.1 million in cash.

The last time someone won the jackpot was in October when a single ticket bought in California won a $699.8 million prize (before taxes). The jackpot has rolled over repeatedly since then, until Wednesday.