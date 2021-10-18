Wisconsin police 'deputized' armed vigilantes, enabling Kyle Rittenhouse shootings, lawsuit claims

Police in Wisconsin "deputized" armed vigilantes during protests against police violence last year, including Kyle Rittenhouse, who fatally shot two people and wounded another, according to a lawsuit filed by the man who was wounded.

In the suit filed in the Eastern District of Wisconsin on Thursday, Gaige Grosskreutz, 27, who was shot in his right arm by Rittenhouse, alleges that Kenosha officials enabled a “band of white nationalist vigilantes” during a protest in Kenosha on Aug. 25, 2020.

Rittenhouse, then 17, fatally shot two protesters and wounded Grosskruetz.

Named as defendants in the lawsuit are the city of Kenosha, Kenosha County, Kenosha police, and the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department. Rittenhouse is not named as a defendant.

“Defendants invited, deputized, authorized, conspired with, and ratified the actions of Rittenhouse, a child illegally in possession of an assault rifle, who roamed the street in violation of an emergency curfew order, threatening protesters with his weapon of war, and shooting innocent civilians, killing two, seriously injuring a third, and narrowly missing a fourth,” the lawsuit said.

A spokesperson representing the city of Kenosha and its police department declined comment Monday.

Attorney Sam Hall, who is representing Kenosha County and Sheriff David Beth, said in a statement: “The allegations against Sheriff Beth and the Kenosha Sheriff’s Office are false. The lawsuit also fails to acknowledge that Mr. Grosskreutz was himself armed with a firearm when he was shot and Mr. Grosskreutz failed to file the lawsuit against the person who actually shot him.”

Rittenhouse, while carrying an AR-15-style semiautomatic rifle, fatally shot Joseph Rosenbaum in the parking lot of a used car dealership. Moments later, he fatally shot Anthony Huber. And seconds later, he shot and wounded Grosskreutz.

On the night of the deadly shootings, Kenosha was in the throes of several nights of chaotic protests after a white police officer shot Jacob Blake in the back during a domestic disturbance. Blake, who is Black, was paralyzed below his waist.

The lawsuit filed Thursday, which seeks a jury trial and compensatory and punitive damages, lists more than a dozen claims. The claims include depriving Grosskreutz of his equal protection rights, retaliating against his First Amendment rights, and alleging defendants conspired to deprive him of his constitutional rights.

The lawsuit claims Grosskreutz, who is white, and a group of racially diverse protesters were treated differently than armed white people. The suit alleges the armed white people were viewed by law enforcement as sympathetic toward Kenosha police and sheriff’s deputies working at the protest.

“For example, at 9:57 p.m., a Kenosha Police Sergeant sent a message to all officers through the Department’s internal messaging system noting the presence of armed individuals patrolling the streets in violation of the curfew order,” according to the lawsuit.

“Rather than take any steps to detain, dissuade, or disarm these individuals, a KPD Sergeant made clear that they were not to be detained, dissuaded, or disarmed, calling the armed individuals in blatant violation of the curfew order 'very friendly.'”

Police “deliberately orchestrated these circumstances,” the lawsuit said. “A clear message was sent that anti-police brutality demonstrators were required to disperse, while armed individuals who supported law enforcement could roam free and assist the officers.”

Attorney Milo Schwab is representing Grosskreutz. When asked why Rittenhouse wasn’t named a defendant, Schwab said it’s “inappropriate” to comment because Rittenhouse’s trial begins soon. He also said Grosskreutz was in “possession of a weapon” during the protest.

It’s indicative of police culture that their response to the lawsuit was not to deny “Rittenhouse was working with them,” but to imply Rittenhouse was "justified" in shooting Grosskreutz, Schwab said.

Rittenhouse’s trial is scheduled to begin Nov. 1. Some conservatives and advocates of gun rights have hailed him for standing up to protesters, raising $2 million for his bail in November.