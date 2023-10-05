Woman caught on video going on xenophobic train rant against Germans is fired from job

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

A woman was fired from her job Wednesday after a viral video caught her telling a group of Germans to "get the f--- out of our country" on a New Jersey Transit train to New York City.

In the video posted to Reddit on Tuesday, 30-year-old Brianna Pinnix is seen calling a group of German men “f---ing immigrants.” The video’s title dubs her an “unhinged Karen.”

On her now deleted LinkedIn profile, seen by NBC News, Pinnix said she worked as a senior talent acquisition specialist at New York-based pharmaceutical company Capital Rx.

The company said Thursday that it had fired Pinnix after seeing the video.

“Our company has a zero-tolerance policy around prejudicial or discriminatory behavior. After conducting a review of the circumstances, we acted immediately and terminated the employee in question,” a spokesperson from Capital Rx said in a statement.

"The former employee’s actions and words are not representative of Capital Rx, and we offer our sincerest apology to those who were hurt."

In the video, one of the men in the video that was the target of Pinnix’s outburst is heard speaking German. She appears aggravated by a comment he made and repeatedly asks him what he said. He sits calmly throughout the rant, standing up once when Pinnix gets close to his face.

In response to her outburst, Pinnix's male companion is seen trying to get her to sit down, telling her: "I'm an immigrant. You know I'm an immigrant, too. It's just not right."

He is later seen holding her back as Pinnix yells at the group, "How about you get the f--- out of our country?"

Some passengers on the train appear shocked by the outburst, and others attempt to aid Pinnix's companion in efforts to calm her down.

According to a comment on the Reddit thread by the user that posted the video, the incident happened on a New Jersey Transit train carrying fans from Sunday night's Jets-Chiefs game to New York City. The user who posted the video said the man Pinnix was targeting moved to a different part of the train shortly after filming stopped.

Pinnix could not immediately be reached for comment by NBC News.