Woman gets stuck in Michigan outhouse trying to get Apple Watch, police remind public not to climb in toilets 

A woman in Michigan was rescued on Tuesday after getting stuck in an outhouse while trying to retrieve her Apple Watch, forcing police to remind people not to climb inside of toilets.

The incident happened about 11 a.m. inside an outhouse bathroom at Dixon Lake, Michigan State Police said Wednesday in a statement.

“The woman was heard yelling for help and told first responders she had dropped her Apple Watch in the toilet. She then lowered herself inside the toilet to retrieve it and could not get out,” state police said.

Conservation officers from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, troopers with the state police Gaylord Post and emergency medical personnel with Otsego County responded to the incident, state police said.

“The toilet was removed, and a strap was used to hoist the woman out to safety,” state police said.

The agency added that venturing inside an outhouse toilet is usually not a good idea and warned against it.

“If you lose an item in an outhouse toilet, do not attempt to venture inside the containment area. Serious injury may occur,” state police said.