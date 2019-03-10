Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

March 10, 2019, 5:47 PM GMT By Janelle Griffith

Some people have all the luck, the saying goes.

On Feb. 11, that person was Deborah Brown. The Richmond resident won the Virginia lottery 30 times that day after she bought 30 Pick 4 tickets with the exact same combination of 1-0-3-1.

Deborah Brown won the Pick 4 Lottery prize of $150,000 in February 2019. Virginia Lottery

Brown initially bought 20 tickets with that combination at a gas station in Chesterfield County.

"A couple of times during the day, I saw those numbers," Brown said when she recently claimed her winnings.

So later that day, she bought 10 more tickets at the same location with the same numbers.

The Pick 4 top prize for $1 play is $5,000. Drawings are held daily at 1:59 p.m. and 11 p.m.

On the night of the Feb. 11 Pick 4 drawing, each of Brown's 30 plays won the top prize, netting her $150,000.

"I nearly had a heart attack," Brown said, according to a statement from Virginia Lottery.

The odds of matching all four numbers in order are 1 in 10,000, the agency said.

Brown has no immediate plans for her winnings, the statement said, but she is considering renovating her home.