Freeze alerts issued for 80 million people across parts of California to Pennsylvania

Trick-or-treaters this year can expect a chilly Halloween as freezing temperatures sweep from coast to coast Monday. The National Weather Service has issued freeze alerts through Halloween for 80 million people across parts of California to Pennsylvania.

A broad cold front expanding eastward from the central U.S. is expected to drop temperatures up to 35 degrees Fahrenheit cooler than average from Houston to Minneapolis. In Texas, highs in the 40s could potentially set records in Austin, Houston and San Antonio.

The coldest temperatures are forecast for the Rockies and northern Plains, as daily lows drop into the single digits Monday.

By Tuesday, the cold snap will bring chillier weather to much of the Northeast and mid-Atlantic, where temperatures soared into the 70s and 80s over the weekend. In Washington, D.C., and Raleigh, North Carolina, temperatures from Monday to Tuesday are expected to drop a whopping 20 F over 24 hours.

Another fast-moving “clipper” system dropping south from Canada into the Great Lakes will bring pockets of snow showers and potential for lake effect snow to the region Monday evening. The National Weather Service said additional snow showers are possible as the system pushes into the Upper Midwest on Tuesday.

Hurricane season remains active as the National Hurricane Center continues to monitor two disturbances in the Caribbean and Atlantic for possible development over the next week. The first is located east of the Bahamas with a low chance of development, and the second will likely form a tropical depression tracking toward Central America later this week.