Heavy rains cause street flooding in the Detroit area

DETROIT — Heavy overnight rains led to street flooding in the Detroit area and other parts of southeastern Michigan on Thursday including tunnels leading to Detroit’s main airport, officials said.

Flooded underground roadways that connect airport terminals blocked travelers from part of the Detroit Metropolitan Airport, a spokeswoman for the Wayne County Airport Authority said in a statement. Travelers with flights out of the McNamara Terminal were urged to check the status of their flights.

The flooding came from storms that dropped over five inches of rain on parts of the region Wednesday night and into Thursday morning, said Brian Cromwell, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Detroit.