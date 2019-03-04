Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

March 3, 2019, 10:32 PM GMT / Updated March 4, 2019, 12:46 AM GMT By Janelle Griffith

At least 14 people were killed when large and damaging tornadoes swept through southeastern Alabama on Sunday, authorities told NBC affiliate WSFA of Montgomery.

The deaths were in Lee County, on the border with Georgia, the station reported, citing Sheriff Jay Jones. No details were immediately available, but the Lee County Emergency Management Agency, or EMA, said the worst of the damage was near the town of Beauregard, where it said it had confirmed two deaths.

Lee County Coroner Bill Harris confirmed to NBC News that his office knew of at least six deaths.

"It's a widespread storm," Brian Hastings, director of the Alabama Management Agency, said in an interview with WSFA, who said state EMA and transportation officials were already in Lee County to respond.

"We have historic flooding to the north and historic flooding on the Tombigbee [River], and now this storm system that just went through, and now we're getting reports of significant damage" in several neighboring counties, Hastings said.

Byron Prather, the fire chief in Opelika, also in Lee County, said several homes that use propane tanks had been destroyed, creating serious fire hazards as propane leaked from damaged tanks.

The tornadoes touched down amid a severe weather outbreak across the Southeast, according to the National Weather Service. More than 15,000 customers were without power early Sunday evening in Alabama, utility companies reported, while Georgia utilities reported almost 30,000 without power, most of them in the southern and western parts of the state.

The threat of severe weather was expected to continue until late Sunday as the National Weather Service issued tornado watches for parts of eastern Georgia, including Augusta, Athens and Savannah, and the cities of Charleston and Columbia in South Carolina until 11 p.m.