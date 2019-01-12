Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By The Associated Press

A winter storm sweeping across parts of the Midwest has snarled traffic in several states and left thousands without power.

The storm moved into Kansas and Nebraska from the Rockies on Friday, then east into Missouri and Illinois, covering roads and making driving dangerous. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says nearly 300 vehicles had slid off roads across the state and more than 175 crashes had been reported by late Saturday morning.

Officials also reported nearly 11 inches of snow at Lambert International Airport in St. Louis, where most flights were canceled or delayed.

In central Missouri, officials said about 12,000 households and businesses were without power in Columbia and the surrounding area.

The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories for Missouri, as well as Illinois and Indiana.

In Nebraska, the state patrol urged motorists to stay off the roads in portions of central and eastern Nebraska as the winter storm pushed through the region. They said snow has covered many county and backroads, making driving difficult.

Snow that began Friday continued to fall Saturday morning in the southeastern corner of the state. The NWS has issued a winter storm warning for a portion of southeastern Nebraska, including Lincoln, Beatrice, Fairbury and Nebraska City, where up to a foot of snow could accumulate in places by 6 p.m. Saturday. Other areas in that section, including Omaha, are under a winter weather advisory.

The NWS also warned that the winter storm would bring light snow to the mid-Atlantic region over the weekend, adding to travel woes.

Light snow was expected to begin Saturday afternoon and continue until Sunday, leaving between 3 and 6 inches in the Washington area, including parts of northern and central Maryland.

Forecasters say heavier snow and higher amounts could fall in mountain areas north of Interstate 64, such as Charlottesville and Staunton, Virginia. Lower accumulations are expected in Delaware and Baltimore, as well as around Richmond, where precipitation Sunday should be freezing rain. Southwest Virginia could see 2 to 4 inches of snow.

Maryland and Virginia emergency and transportation officials prepped for the storm, pre-treating some roads to discourage icing. They’re urging residents to avoid unnecessary weekend travel.