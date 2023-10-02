Record-breaking, summer-like temperatures expected across Midwest and Northeast this week

Portions of the Upper Midwest saw record-shattering, summer-like warmth Sunday when temperatures soared above 90 degrees in some areas.

The autumn heat wave will continue early this week, and nearly 30 record highs are possible from the Midwest to the Northeast. Some temperatures will be even hotter than the average July or August day across these regions.

Cities that could set record highs in the coming days include: Des Moines, Iowa; Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Omaha, Nebraska; Buffalo, New York; Syracuse, New York; Burlington, Vermont; and Portland, Maine.

On Sunday, numerous daily record highs were set, as well as monthly record highs. The Twin Cities reached a staggering 92 degrees, which was their hottest October temperature to date. Only 10 other days all summer were hotter than what the Twin Cities experienced on the first day of October.

Sioux Falls, South Dakota, soared even higher to an astonishing 95 degrees, which also set a new record for hottest October temperature on record for the city.

On Monday and Tuesday, highs 15-25 degrees above average will lead to highs in the upper 80s and low 90s across the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes, and 80s to near 90 for the Northeast and New England on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The dome of warm air is due to a strong ridge of high pressure extending from the Gulf Coast to the upper Great Lakes, causing southerly winds to pump warm air from the south into these more northern regions.

Even though other major metro areas like New York City and Washington, D.C., are not expected to see record highs, temperatures will climb into the low-to-mid 80s through midweek.

This rewind to summer won't last long, with more fall-like temperatures expected to arrive later in the week and into next weekend, which could also bring the first frosts of the season.