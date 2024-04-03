Severe storms with flooding rain and tornadoes leave path of destruction in multiple states

Tornadoes, flooding rain and snow wreaked havoc across multiple states Tuesday, leaving destroyed buildings, uprooted trees and downed power lines in their wake.

Twenty-seven million people are now under risk of severe storms Wednesday as the destructive storm system moves east and is forecast to bring heavy rain, floods, high winds, and severe winter weather from Maine down to Florida.

In the past 24 hours there have been 12 reports of tornadoes across six states — Alabama, Illinois, Tennessee, Ohio, Georgia and Kentucky. Three EF-1 tornadoes were confirmed in Jessamine, Anderson and Nelson counties in Kentucky with 95mph to 110 mph winds.

Flooded cars in a low-lying parking lot Tuesday in Cincinnati. Kareem Elgazzar / The Enquirer / USA Today Network

Many in the wind-battered states are waking up to the severe damage: homes stripped down to its metal bones, roofs ripped off buildings, and power lines torn down.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear had declared a state of emergency Tuesday due to the storms that started to hammer the state Monday and deployed Kentucky State Police and emergency managers to affected areas to assist locals in need. An update Tuesday reported no injuries, but damage in multiple counties.

Workers cut up downed trees lying across the road Tuesday in Prospect, Ky. Timothy D. Easley / AP

In Nelson County, Kentucky fire officials shared photos of severe storm damage while responding to a gas leak: mangled metal and collapsed buildings.

Another likely tornado touched down in Conyers, Georgia, uprooting trees and damaging homes. The suspected tornado caused “some minor injuries associated with trees, tree down calls” and power outages, Meredith Barnum, Deputy Director for Rockdale County Emergency Management Agency, told NBC News.

Some 255,000 customers remain without power Wednesday morning with nearly 106,000 without power in West Virginia, 87,000 out in Wisconsin and nearly 16,000 out in Kentucky, according to PowerOutage.us.

Tuesday’s large spring storm also left heavy snow in Wisconsin which clocked 9.5 inches in Pulcifer and 8.3 inches in La Crosse.

April Storm hammers East Coast

As the storm has moved east, 50 million people are under wind alerts, 46 million under flood watches and 11 million under winter alerts Wednesday.

As of Wednesday morning, severe storms are moving through parts of the Southeast and Florida Panhandle, where a tornado watch is in effects for parts of southern Georgia, southern South Carolina and northern Florida through 1 p.m.

Storms are also possible from central Florida up through southern Maryland for the rest of Wednesday, with all hazards possible for metro areas like Tampa, Orlando, Jacksonville, Charleston, Raleigh and Richmond.

Flash flooding will be possible for a large area from the Ohio River Valley into the Northeast — with Pittsburgh, Washington D.C., Philadelphia, and New York under flood alerts.

An additional widespread one to three inches of rain could fall through Thursday, with risk for coastal flooding.

Meanwhile, around the Great Lakes heavy snow and wind will continue today with blizzard warnings for parts of the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. Snow’s also forecast for northern states from upstate New York up to Maine. By the time the snow ends, 20-30 inches of fresh snow could blanket the Michigan Upper Peninsula, and 12-24 inches across the high elevations of New England.

Both major metros of Chicago and Boston may see some snowflakes mix in with rain, but little to no accumulation is expected.