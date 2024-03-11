Strong winds gusting 50-60 mph to cause travel delays and power outages in Northeast

On Monday, 62 million people woke up under wind advisories and high wind warnings stretching from Maine to the mountains of western North Carolina.

For areas under wind alerts, Monday's winds were forecast to be sustained at 25 to 35 mph with gusts as high as 50 to 60 mph.

These high wind forecasts included the heavily traveled I-95 corridor and large airport hubs in the Washington-Baltimore region, Philadelphia International, the major tri-state airports (Newark, LaGuardia and John F. Kennedy) and Boston Logan.

Travel delays are likely at the airports until the winds subside, which is not expected to occur until winds go below wind advisory criteria overnight Monday into Tuesday morning.

Downed trees and power outages are also expected to be impacts from Monday's high winds across the eastern states.

In addition to the high winds, light to moderate snow was expected to fall across the interior Northeast and New England through Monday night.

Winter storm warnings were up for the northern Adirondacks of upstate New York and parts of Vermont and northern New Hampshire.

Additional snow totals are expected to be generally 4 to 8 inches, with some isolated totals as high as 10 inches or more in spots.

Monday's wind and snow comes in the wake of a storm system that brought soaking rains to the southeast Friday into Saturday and the Mid-Atlantic Saturday and Northeast Saturday into Sunday.

Following the weekend rainfall, Cape Hatteras, North Carolina; Norfolk, Virginia; Philadelphia; New York City; Bridgeport, Connecticut; and Providence, Rhode Island, are now having their wettest start to March on record.

And more than 80 river gauges from the southeast to coastal New England remained in minor to moderate flood stage as of mid-morning Monday.

Hampton Beach, New Hampshire, was the area hardest-hit by flooding over the weekend, when strong onshore winds pushed water into the community cutting off roads and inundating homes. This area is highly vulnerable to coastal flooding, with this being the second time in 2024 that the area has flooded.