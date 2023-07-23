Temperatures swelter in the West as record highs are reached in Salt Lake City and Phoenix

Temperatures continue to swelter all over the western United States as record highs were reached this weekend in Salt Lake City, Utah and Phoenix, Arizona.

A record-breaking temperature of 106 degrees Fahrenheit was reached on Saturday in Salt Lake City, beating the previous high temperature record for the day of 104 achieved in 2022, 2006 and 2003, according to the National Weather Service.

In Phoenix, Saturday's high of 118 degrees Fahrenheit broke the record previously set for the day in 2006 of 116 degrees. Saturday was the 23rd consecutive day in the city with high temperatures reaching 110 degrees Fahrenheit or above and the sixth consecutive day with temperatures reaching at least 115 degrees, tying the longest streak of such temperatures on record.

Los Angeles County issued excessive heat warnings and heat advisories for the weekend in areas including Santa Clarita Valley, Calabasas and parts of the Santa Monica mountains. Residents were encouraged to stay indoors during the hottest hours of the day, stay hydrated and wear lightweight, light-colored clothes.

In Las Vegas, where temperatures have consistently been around 110 degrees Fahrenheit, the National Weather Service conducted an experiment to see if cookies would bake better in a hot car than on asphalt.

The agency found the cookies baked better in the car, where temperatures reached over 210 degrees Fahrenheit.

"This is why we constantly remind people to NEVER leave children or pets in a hot car!" the agency tweeted.

Temperatures have also been high along the Gulf Coast, including in southeast Texas where the heat index ranges from 106 to 112 degrees Fahrenheit. Heat advisories remain in effect in the region until Sunday evening.

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures in the West, South and Gulf Coast next week are expected to remain hot but return closer to average. However, heat and humidity will rebuild across these areas by the end of this week.

"Take the heat seriously and avoid extended time outdoors," the agency said in a statement issued Sunday. "Temperatures and heat indices will reach levels that would pose a health risk to anyone without effective cooling and/or adequate hydration. Nighttime temperatures will provide very little relief."