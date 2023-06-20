Triple-digit temperatures continue to bake Texas and other parts of the South

Parts of the South, especially across Texas, have been enduring a blistering heat event for days, where temperatures have soared above 100 degrees. These temperatures, when combined with high humidity, have made it feel more like 110-120 degrees.

On Monday, Houston saw their first 100-degree day of the year. This was about a month earlier than average, as they typically don’t hit 100 degrees until July 19.

On Tuesday, 32 million people remained under heat advisories and excessive heat warnings across the Southern tier including parts of Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and New Mexico. In some locations, the heat index will be hotter than 120 degrees.

The Weather Prediction Center’s Greg Carbin tweeted that “just under 30 million people will experience at least 3 hours of a Heat Index of at least 105 degrees.” This included people within the large metro areas of Oklahoma City, Dallas, Austin and San Antonio.

Tuesday will be the hottest day of the week for many, as temperatures climb to 10 to 15 degrees above average.

With highs forecast to eclipse the century mark, cities like Abilene, Austin, Houston, Laredo and Corpus Christi could set daily record highs in the coming days.