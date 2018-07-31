Subscribe to Breaking News emails

Aeroméxico plane with 101 aboard crashes in Durango; no deaths reported

The Aeroméxico Embraer 190 carrying 101 people went down about 10 miles from Durango International Airport. Authorities said weather was likely to blame.
Emergency services at the scene of the Aerom?xico airliner crash in the northern Mexico state of Durango on July 31, 2018.
Emergency crews at the scene of an Aeromexico plane crash in the northern Mexico state of Durango on Tuesday.Proteccion Civil Durango / Protecci?n Civil Durango

An Aeroméxico plane with 101 people aboard crashed Tuesday afternoon shortly after takeoff from General Guadalupe Victoria International Airport in the northwestern Mexican state of Durango, authorities said.

No one was killed, the state's governor said. The national Health Ministry said 18 people were being treated at General Hospital 450.

The plane, which the airline said was an Embraer 190 aircraft flying from Durango to Mexico City, went down about 4 p.m. (5 p.m. ET) about 10 miles from the airport, also known as Durango International Airport, the Mexican Transportation Ministry said.

There were 97 passengers and four crew members on board, the ministry said. José R. Aispuro Torres, the governor of Durango state, said no one was killed.

Grupo Aeroportuario, which operates the airport and others across Mexico, said weather was believed to be to blame.

The state's civil defense agency confirmed that it was on the scene and posted early photos on Twitter.

The Embraer 190 is a narrow-body medium-range twin-engine jet made by Brazilian manufacturer Embraer.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

