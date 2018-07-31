Aeroméxico plane with 101 aboard crashes in Durango; no deaths reported

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

An Aeroméxico plane with 101 people aboard crashed Tuesday afternoon shortly after takeoff from General Guadalupe Victoria International Airport in the northwestern Mexican state of Durango, authorities said.

No one was killed, the state's governor said. The national Health Ministry said 18 people were being treated at General Hospital 450.

The plane, which the airline said was an Embraer 190 aircraft flying from Durango to Mexico City, went down about 4 p.m. (5 p.m. ET) about 10 miles from the airport, also known as Durango International Airport, the Mexican Transportation Ministry said.

There were 97 passengers and four crew members on board, the ministry said. José R. Aispuro Torres, the governor of Durango state, said no one was killed.

Grupo Aeroportuario, which operates the airport and others across Mexico, said weather was believed to be to blame.

The state's civil defense agency confirmed that it was on the scene and posted early photos on Twitter.

The Embraer 190 is a narrow-body medium-range twin-engine jet made by Brazilian manufacturer Embraer.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.