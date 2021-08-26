Afghan baby born on flight as her mom fled is named for U.S. evacuation plane

WASHINGTON — The Afghan baby girl born on a C-17 military aircraft that made an evacuation flight from Afghanistan will forever carry that experience with her. Her parents have named her after the plane’s call sign — Reach.

Airmen provide post labor care to an Afghan mother who gave birth aboard a US Air Force C-17 Globemaster III, call sign Reach 828, with the aid of U.S. Army Captain Erin Brymer, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center registered nurse, upon landing at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, on Aug. 21, 2021. Edgar Grimaldo / U.S. Air Force/AFP - Getty Images

The head of U.S. European Command told reporters Wednesday that officials had spoken to the newborn’s parents. Gen. Tod Wolters says the parents decided to name her Reach because the transport aircraft’s call sign is Reach 828.

She was born Saturday, and members of the 86th Medical Group helped in her birth as the plane flew from Kabul to Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

European Command says the mother went into labor during the flight and began experiencing complications because of low blood pressure. The pilot descended in altitude to increase air pressure in the aircraft, which helped stabilize the mother. Military medical personnel delivered the baby in the plane’s cargo bay.

Wolters says the baby and family are all in good condition.

Two other babies whose parents were evacuating from Afghanistan have been born over the past week at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, the U.S. military hospital in Germany.