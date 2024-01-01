The Afghan women’s rights activist who says the world should talk to the Taliban

HONG KONG — In August 2021, when U.S.-led forces were withdrawing from Afghanistan and evacuation flights were being overwhelmed by people desperate to leave with them, Mahbouba Seraj decided to stay.

Seraj, 75, an Afghan-American women’s rights activist and founder of the nonprofit Afghan Women’s Network, had been in Afghanistan since 2003, when she moved back with a mission to help the country’s women and girls. More than 25 years earlier, Seraj — the niece of the country’s former king — had been forced into exile by Afghanistan’s Communist government, settling in the United States.

Mahbouba Seraj, a journalist and women's rights activist, pictured in Kabul, Afghanistan on Sept. 23, 2021. Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images file

Afghanistan had been transformed in the years since Seraj’s return, particularly for women and girls. While poverty, violence and enduring conservative social norms still forced many Afghan women to restrict their lives, under the U.S.-backed government, some had grown accustomed to rights they were denied under Taliban rule from 1996 to 2001, re-entering public life, attending university and participating in government.

But in 2021, that government was being toppled, leaving the Taliban poised to take over once again and Afghan women facing an uncertain future.

“I knew that they are going to be needing some kind of support, at least something from the past that remained, so that will give them the feeling that, okay, things have not gone to hell completely,” Seraj told NBC News in an interview in Hong Kong in November.

Since the Taliban returned to power in August 2021, the fighters and clerics espousing an extremely conservative version of Islam have arrested women’s rights activists, ended education for women after sixth grade, barred women from gyms and parks, ordered the closure of beauty salons, and prohibited women from working at nongovernmental organizations.

They have also shut down most shelters for victims of domestic abuse, with Seraj’s among the few remaining.

The Taliban government has been largely ostracized internationally, but with its control firmly established, the United Nations Security Council is considering how to engage with it politically and perhaps reintegrate it into the global system. Some, including Seraj, see this as an opportunity to pressure the Taliban into restoring some rights to women in exchange for diplomatic recognition.