Australian journalist Cheng Lei back home after China release

Cheng, a business television anchor for Chinese state television, had been detained for more than three years on charges of sharing state secrets.
Cheng Lei, seen here in 2019, has been reunited with her two children and family in Melbourne, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Wednesday.Vaughn Ridley / Sportsfile via Getty Images file
SYDNEY, Australia — Australian journalist Cheng Lei, who had been detained on national security charges in Beijing for more than three years, returned home on Wednesday after being released, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said.

Cheng, who was tried in secret in March 2022, arrived in Melbourne and has been reunited with her two children and family, Albanese told a news conference.

“(The) government has been seeking this for a long period of time and her return will be warmly welcomed not just by her family and friends but by all Australians,” he said.

Her release follows the completion of legal processes in China, he said.

Albanese said he expected to visit China this year.

Cheng, 48, was a business television anchor for Chinese state television when she was detained in August 2020 for allegedly sharing state secrets with another country.

Australia had repeatedly raised concerns about her detention, which came as China widened blocks on Australian exports amid a diplomatic dispute that is gradually easing.

