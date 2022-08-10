PARIS — A beluga whale stranded for days in France’s River Seine died Wednesday during a risky rescue operation.
The 13-foot white mammal was successfully lifted out of the river, where its surprising presence had drawn international attention and mounting concerns for its health. But the dangerously thin whale began struggling to breathe during the rescue effort, leading authorities to decide that euthanizing it would be the most humane decision.
“Despite an unprecedented beluga rescue operation, we are sad to announce the death of the cetacean,” the Calvados prefecture, where the whale was going to be monitored, said on its Twitter account.
A team of divers, veterinarians and rescue workers tried overnight to save the mammal in a complex operation, according to marine life organization Sea Shepherd France, which oversaw it.
After trapping the mammal in a river navigation lock about 60 miles from Paris, they built a net around the 1,700-pound whale.
The team then lifted him out of the water with the help of a tractor and crane, in an operation that took six hours.
The creature was then due to be transferred via a refrigerated truck to a saltwater pool in Normandy.
“We don’t have a choice,” said Lamya Essemlali, Sea Shepherd France President, before the rescue mission. “He has to move from here because this environment is not suitable for his health.”
The beluga was first spotted last week swimming up the Seine.
Rescue workers tried to feed the thin-looking mammal trout and squid, but he refused to eat.
The endangered species are better suited to arctic and subarctic waters, with their thick skin allowing them to live in freezing cold water. Beluga whales migrate south during the fall and return in spring when ice in the arctic starts to melt, according to the World Wildlife Foundation. They sometimes stay near, or travel in, rivers.
This is not the first time a whale has been spotted in Europe. In 2018 another beluga swam its way down England’s River Thames, just outside London.
Nancy Ing reported from Paris, and Elizabeth Kuhr reported from London.