PARIS — A beluga whale stranded for days in France’s River Seine died Wednesday during a risky rescue operation.

The 13-foot white mammal was successfully lifted out of the river, where its surprising presence had drawn international attention and mounting concerns for its health. But the dangerously thin whale began struggling to breathe during the rescue effort, leading authorities to decide that euthanizing it would be the most humane decision.

“Despite an unprecedented beluga rescue operation, we are sad to announce the death of the cetacean,” the Calvados prefecture, where the whale was going to be monitored, said on its Twitter account.

A team of divers, veterinarians and rescue workers tried overnight to save the mammal in a complex operation, according to marine life organization Sea Shepherd France, which oversaw it.

After trapping the mammal in a river navigation lock about 60 miles from Paris, they built a net around the 1,700-pound whale.

The team then lifted him out of the water with the help of a tractor and crane, in an operation that took six hours.

The creature was then due to be transferred via a refrigerated truck to a saltwater pool in Normandy.