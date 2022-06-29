Biden seeks united front at NATO summit with deal to add Finland, Sweden

MADRID — President Joe Biden planned to meet with NATO leaders here Wednesday, looking to project a picture of strength and unity among members of the alliance in what could be one of the most consequential gatherings in its 73-year history.
Biden was able to get one contentious issue off the table on the first day of the summit by encouraging Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to drop his opposition to Finland and Sweden’s joining NATO. The three countries’ foreign ministers signed a memorandum Tuesday to confirm that Turkey will back Sweden and Finland’s NATO bids, removing the last clear barrier to their entry.
Biden spoke with Erdoğan on Tuesday morning, encouraging him to “seize this moment and get this done in Madrid,” a senior administration official said. While the U.S. didn’t directly broker the deal, Biden tried “to help put a thumb on the scale to get this across the finish line,” the official said. Biden and Erdoğan are scheduled to meet Wednesday.
Turkey agrees on path for Finland and Sweden to join NATOJune 28, 202201:22
The agreement to expand the alliance, along with announcements about increasing the number of troops along NATO’s eastern flank, is intended to greatly bolster the alliance's abilities to fend off any potential Russian aggression toward its member states.
The last time the NATO leaders met, for an emergency meeting in Brussels in March, there was a sense of triumph among the members as they locked arms against Russia, fearing they could be next if Ukraine were to fall. It was a stark reversal from a few years earlier, when members openly questioned whether the alliance was still relevant.
But while the 30 NATO members have maintained their resolve in supporting Ukraine, there have been diverging views over the intervening months on a variety of issues, from how far to go in punishing Russia to the level of military preparedness needed.
Still, Biden hopes to project a show of unity to Russia coming out of the summit, an endeavor greatly aided by the deal among Turkey, Finland and Sweden.
“We have to stay together,” Biden said this week before a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. “Because Putin has been counting on, from the beginning, that somehow NATO would and the G-7 would splinter. But we haven’t, and we’re not going to.”
Before the start of the meeting, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced a major overhaul of the group’s military posture and priorities, increasing the number of its forces at high readiness to more than 300,000 from the current level of 40,000, along with bolstering military supplies and equipment in the NATO members bordering Russia.
The alliance will also make it clear in its so-called Strategic Concept that it no longer views Russia as a “strategic partner” but as a “direct threat to our security, to our values, to the rules-based international order,” Stoltenberg said at a news conference Monday.
Biden plans to announce the extension of some of the increased U.S. troop presence in Poland and changes to U.S. deployments in several Baltic countries that he authorized before Russia invaded Ukraine, NBC News reported.
But a number of questions remain this week, such as how to fund efforts to build up NATO’s defenses. Just nine of the member countries are meeting the NATO target of spending 2 percent of their gross domestic products on defense, an amount that Stoltenberg said is becoming the “floor and not the ceiling.”
“This constitutes the biggest increase of our collective defense and deterrence since the Cold War, and to do this we need to invest more,” he said.
Defense costs are rising as many countries feel the economic effects of rising inflation, particularly soaring energy prices, and German officials have warned Germany could slip into a recession if Russia were to further cut the amount of gas it is piping into the country.
While the U.S. and Canada have already banned all Russian oil imports, the European Union is taking a more gradual approach, aiming to stop importing Russian oil by the end of the year. But the move has been opposed by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who has been an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
China has been another area of differing approaches among NATO members. The group is expected for the first time to discuss the “challenges Beijing poses to our security interests and values,” Stoltenberg said. While Biden has pushed for a hard line on China, other member countries have been hesitant in how far to go, given their economic dependence on China as a trading partner.
But the U.S. has sounded an optimistic note that there will be enough common ground on the issue.
“We do think that there is increasing convergence, both at the G-7 and at NATO, around the challenge China poses,” Sullivan said. “And around the need, the urgent need, for consultation and especially alignment among the world’s leading market democracies to deal with some of those challenges — in particular, China’s non-market economic practices, its approach to debt and its approach to human rights.”