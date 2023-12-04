Remains and wreckage recovered in search for U.S. military aircraft that crashed off Japan

TOKYO — A search team investigating the deadly U.S. Osprey air crash in the sea off Japan last week has found wreckage and the remains of missing crew members, the Air Force said Monday morning.

The Air Force Special Operations Command said in a statement just after 4 a.m. ET that a U.S.-Japanese team of divers near the island of Yakushima found "remains" and wreckage from the Osprey CV-22B "tiltrotor" aircraft that went missing on Nov. 29.

The Japanese Coast Guard said last week that one person was recovered unconscious from the water and was later confirmed dead, leaving seven still unaccounted for.

“Currently there is a combined effort in recovering the remains. The identities have yet to be determined at this time,” the Air Force said Monday.

There were no details provided on how many bodies were recovered.

“The main priority is bringing the Airmen home and taking care of their family members. Support to, and the privacy of, the families and loved ones impacted by this incident remains AFSOC’s top priority,” the statement said.