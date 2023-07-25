China's foreign minister removed from post

HONG KONG — Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang has been removed from his post, state media reported Tuesday, deepening a mystery that began a month ago when the prominent diplomat disappeared from public view.

According to Xinhua, China’s state-run news agency, he has been replaced by Wang Yi, China’s top diplomat and Qin’s predecessor.

No reason was given for the removal.

The decision was made at a special session of the National People’s Congress Standing Committee, China’s top legislative body.

Regarded as a fast-rising protégé of President Xi Jinping, Qin, 57, was China’s ambassador to the United States from July 2021 until he was promoted to foreign minister in December. Qin was an early adopter of the combative rhetoric later known as China’s “wolf warrior diplomacy.”

Qin was last seen in public June 25 in Beijing after meeting with officials from Sri Lanka, Russia and Vietnam. Questions about his whereabouts began to intensify this month when he did not attend the annual Association of Southeast Asian Nations gathering of foreign ministers in Indonesia.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry had said Qin would miss the event because of an unspecified health issue. Since then, it has avoided answering repeated questions about his status, saying only that China’s diplomacy is progressing steadily.

Before he went missing, Qin actively participated in diplomatic events. Following his meeting in Beijing with Secretary of State Antony Blinken on June 18, he was absent during visits by other top U.S. officials, including Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and U.S. climate envoy John Kerry.

It was Wang who met with Blinken at the ASEAN event in Indonesia this month.

Other diplomatic engagements that may have been disrupted include a trip to China by E.U. foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, which was scheduled for this month before being abruptly canceled the week before.

“Qin’s disappearance has curtailed China’s diplomatic activity over the last month but will have little impact on the country’s foreign policy or present meaningful reputational risks for Xi,” the Eurasia Group, a consulting firm based in New York, said in a note ahead of Qin’s removal.