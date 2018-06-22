Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

MARONI, Cyprus — The salty water of the Mediterranean in plain view from Charis Christoforou’s olive farm is no help to the cracked, white earth suffering from a third year of drought.

A shortage of rain combined with clouds of dust carried over from the water-starved Middle East has slashed Christoforou’s olive production to a quarter of what it was less than two decades ago. Even cactuses are struggling to survive.

But there are few easy fixes as this island nation of almost 1.2 million people faces the looming reality of life without fresh water.

Cyprus and other countries in the eastern Mediterranean are increasingly vulnerable to drought as the changing climate brings higher temperatures and less precipitation, according to Petteri Taalas, the general secretary of the World Meteorological Organization.

Reservoirs behind dams are at just 21.9 percent of capacity across Cyprus.

The reservoir behind the Kouris dam ­— the largest in the country — is down to just 16.7 percent of its capacity. Petros Karadjias / for NBC News

The government here imposed restrictions on using water for irrigation this month. The move was unpopular with farmers, but officials say it is the only way to prevent the reservoirs from running dry before the end of the year.

Taps continue to flow in urban areas because of a supply of more costly potable water that has been transformed from seawater by four desalination facilities.

“This is not enough,” said Theodoulos Mesimeris, a climate-change expert with the country's environment ministry.

The semi-arid country is accustomed to periods of drought, but Mesimeris said the frequency of these dry conditions is expected to increase over the next decade. At the same time, demand for water has increased because of a growing urban population and booming tourism sector.

“The needs we have today, they are very different from the past,” he said. “It’s a difficult issue to handle.”

'I don't think they have a future'

Dead grass crunches beneath Christoforou’s feet as he walks through the farm he inherited from his father in 2015. Despite the challenges of a changing climate, he said he remains optimistic that the business will be sustainable.

The 34-year-old mechanical engineer said he’s trying everything to reduce his costs and keep up production.

He has access to public water, but it costs twice as much as pumping from his own boreholes. That's become an expensive necessity now that his wells have started drawing salt water as the Mediterranean leaches into the barren aquifers below.

To deal with the lack of rain, Christoforou said he’s stopped tilling the soil to lock in moisture, makes mulch out of the dead grass and twigs to diminish the sun’s rays, and uses natural traps to keep insects away.

In addition to dry conditions, extreme weather is also taking a toll. Christoforou’s attempts to grow grapes were dashed by rare hailstorms that hit the island in the first few days of June. The Ministry of Agriculture said that resulted in nearly 100 percent losses for some crops.

Charis Christoforou Petros Karadjias / for NBC News

Christoforou sees tourism as a potential revenue stream to support his struggling organic farm. He plans to build villas on the property where tourists can stay to taste his organic olive oil, honey and herbs and learn about sustainable farming practices.

But he’s less certain about the island's agriculture industry as a whole. Christoforou said he’s the only organic farmer in the area. Neighboring farms continue tilling their soil, increasing the risk for erosion when rains come in sudden sweeps.

“I don’t think they have a future,” he said. “If they don’t change their ways to be more eco-friendly, they will have problems.”

Desalination

Adriana Bruggeman, a professor of hydrology and water management at the Cyprus Institute, a research organization, said no matter what civilians do to conserve water, there is simply not enough of the natural resource to fill the need.

But most of the 3.65 million sun-seekers who visited the island last year — including 1.25 million from the United Kingdom — were most likely oblivious to the crisis.

“It’s nothing like Cape Town,” she said, referring to the South African city’s crisis this year, which forced residents to forgo regular showers and flushing toilets. “In the cities, for tourism, nobody will notice.”