Children injured in Finland school shooting, minor apprehended

A minor was later apprehended, police said.
Finnish police say a number of people were wounded in a shooting at a school outside Helsinki and a suspect was detained. (Markku Ulander/Lehtikuva via AP)
Police officers at the scene of Viertola comprehensive school, in Vantaa, Finland on April 2, 2024.Markku Ulander / AP
By Reuters

Three children were injured in a shooting at an elementary school in Finland early on Tuesday, and a suspect, who was also a minor, was later apprehended, Finnish police said.

The victims were taken to hospital, a police spokesperson told Reuters.

The shooting took place at the Viertola school in Vantaa, a suburb to the capital Helsinki, which has around 800 students from first to ninth grade and a staff of some 90 people, according to the local municipality.

“The immediate danger is over,” the Viertola school’s principal Sari Laasila told Reuters, declining to comment further on the incident.

