Children injured in Finland school shooting, minor apprehended

Three children were injured in a shooting at an elementary school in Finland early on Tuesday, and a suspect, who was also a minor, was later apprehended, Finnish police said.

The victims were taken to hospital, a police spokesperson told Reuters.

The shooting took place at the Viertola school in Vantaa, a suburb to the capital Helsinki, which has around 800 students from first to ninth grade and a staff of some 90 people, according to the local municipality.

“The immediate danger is over,” the Viertola school’s principal Sari Laasila told Reuters, declining to comment further on the incident.