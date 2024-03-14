IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Flames engulf Haitian penitentiary as chaos continues to reign in Port-au-Prince

It wasn't immediately clear who started the fire at the facility from which almost all prisoners escaped earlier this month.
Image: A woman walks past the smoking, empty National Penitentiary
A woman walks past the smoking, empty national penitentiary after a small fire broke out inside the facility in downtown Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on Thursday.Odelyn Joseph / AP
By Fredlyn Pierre Louis and David K. Li

Flames erupted inside Haiti's almost empty national penitentiary in Port-au-Prince on Thursday, adding to the chaos already engulfing the capital.

Live video of thick black smoke billowing out from the prison was broadcast on national television.

A spokesperson for the national police confirmed to NBC News that there's a fire at the prison but offered no further comment.

It wasn't immediately clear who might have started the blaze.

Image: Firefighters arrive to put out a small fire at the empty National Penitentiary
Firefighters arrive to put out a small fire at the empty national penitentiary as police patrol in downtown Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on Thursday.Odelyn Joseph / AP

The poverty-stricken Caribbean nation is being rocked by social and political turmoil as unpopular Prime Minister Ariel Henry announced Monday that he's stepping down.

Armed gangs have been roaming the streets of Port-au-Prince in recent days with little resistance from authorities.

Earlier this month, almost all the prisoners escaped from the now-burning prison when gunmen stormed the facility.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Fredlyn Pierre Louis

Fredlyn Pierre Louis is a news associate for NBC News and MSNBC.

David K. Li

David K. Li is a senior breaking news reporter for NBC News Digital.

Reuters and Rima Abdelkader contributed.