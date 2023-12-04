Florence Pugh hit in the face by object thrown from crowd at Brazil Comic Con

Actor Florence Pugh was hit in the face by an object thrown by someone in the crowd at Brazil's Comic Con on Sunday.

A video posted on X shows Pugh posing on stage at the Sao Paolo CCXP festival with her "Dune: Part Two" castmates when the unknown object came flying at her.

"Ow," Pugh appeared to say, before bending down to inspect the object.

The 27-year-old actor's castmates — including Austin Butler, Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya — looked down to see what the object was.

Representatives for Pugh did not immediately respond to NBC News requests for comment.

The incident adds to a trend of fans throwing objects at celebrities on stage.

In July, Harry Styles appeared to get hit in the face by an object while performing in Vienna.

June saw a string of notable onstage incidents. Bebe Rexha was hit in the face by a concertgoer’s phone. The man responsible was arrested and charged with assault.

Pop singer Ava Max was slapped by an audience member, and Country artist Kelsea Ballerini was hit in the face by a bracelet thrown by a fan while she was playing the guitar.

And that same month, a bag containing ashes was thrown onstage while pop singer Pink was performing live in London.

"This trend of throwing things at performers while they are on stage must come to an end. (Bebe, Ava, AND NOW Kelsea Ballerini…)," singer Charlie Puth tweeted in July. "It’s so disrespectful and very dangerous."

Pugh has starred in "Midsommar," "Oppenheimer," "Little Women" and Marvel's "Black Widow."

This year's CCXP, which took place from Nov. 30 to Dec. 3., was the 10th annual edition of the Brazilian pop culture and comic book convention.