IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

France rioting spreads after police shoot teen; Macron calls crisis meeting

Police made 150 arrests nationwide during a second night of unrest after the shooting of a 17-year-old boy during a traffic stop in Nanterre, a working class suburb of Paris.

Protests erupt in France after police shot and killed a teenage boy

02:05
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
/ Source: Reuters
By Reuters

President Emmanuel Macron convened a crisis meeting with senior ministers on Thursday after riots spread across France overnight over the deadly police shooting of a teenager of North African descent during a traffic stop.

Police made 150 arrests nationwide during a second night of unrest, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said, as public anger spilled out onto the streets, notably in the ethnically diverse suburbs of France’s big cities.

The epicenter of the unrest was in Nanterre, a working class town on the western outskirts of Paris where the shooting of the 17-year-old boy identified as Nahel took place.

“The last few hours have been marked by scenes of violence against police stations but also schools and town halls, and thus institutions of the Republic and these scenes are wholly unjustifiable,” Macron said as he opened the emergency meeting. Earlier, he called the shooting “unexplainable and inexcusable.”

The fatal shooting has fed into longstanding complaints of police violence from within the low-income, racially mixed suburbs that ring major cities in France.

The death of 17-year-old Nael by police during a traffic check Tuesday in the Paris suburb of Nanterre elicited nationwide concern and widespread messages of indignation and condolences.
Police forces clash with protesters in Nanterre, outside Paris early on Thursday morning.Christophe Ena / AP

A video shared on social media, verified by Reuters, shows two police officers beside a car, a Mercedes AMG, with one shooting at the teenage driver at close range as he pulls away. He died shortly afterwards from his wounds, the local prosecutor said.

The interior ministry had said Wednesday on that 2,000 police had been mobilized in the Paris region. Shortly before midnight on Nanterre’s Avenue Pablo Picasso, a trail of overturned vehicles burned as fireworks fizzed at police lines.

Police also clashed with protesters in the northern city of Lille and in Toulouse in the southwest, and there was unrest in Amiens, Dijon as well as in numerous districts throughout the greater Paris region, the authorities said.

A police officer is being investigated for voluntary homicide for shooting the youth. Prosecutors say the boy failed to comply with an order to stop his car.

Video shows the moment a French police officer opens fire on a car as it drives away

June 28, 202300:42

Rights groups allege systemic racism inside law enforcement agencies in France, a charge Macron has previously denied.

Tuesday’s killing was the third fatal shooting during traffic stops in France so far in 2023, down from a record 13 last year, a spokesperson for the national police said.

There were three such killings in 2021 and two in 2020, according to a Reuters tally, which shows the majority of victims since 2017 were Black or of Arab origin.

France’s human rights ombudsman has opened an inquiry into the death, the sixth such inquiry into similar incidents in 2022 and 2023.

Protests erupted across the greater Paris region that saw protesters burn cars, lorries and trams in reaction to the shooting by police of a 17-year-old boy at point-blank range on June 27, 2023, in Nanterre, Paris.,
A burnt tram destroyed during overnight protests in Clamart, southwestern Paris on Thursday. Emmanuel Dunand / AFP - Getty Images

Macron’s remarks were unusually frank in a country where senior politicians are often reticent to criticize police given voters’ security concerns.

Two leading police unions fought back, saying the detained police officer should be presumed innocent until found otherwise.

Macron has faced criticism from rivals who accuse him of being soft on drug dealers and petty criminals and has implemented policies aimed at curbing urban crime, including greater authority for police to issue fines.

Reuters