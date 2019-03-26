Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

March 26, 2019, 9:19 AM GMT / Updated March 26, 2019, 10:52 AM GMT By Rachel Elbaum and Andy Eckardt

MAINZ, Germany — Police in Germany evacuated several buildings in six cities throughout Germany on Tuesday after bomb threats were emailed to city officials.

Officials in Kaiserslautern, Chemnitz, Rendsburg, Augsburg, Göttingen and Neunkirchen received bomb threats to their general email inboxes, police in each told NBC News.

In Göttingen, police searched the building but said they found no cause for concern. The streets around the area were then reopened around two hours later but the town hall remained closed for the day, police announced in a tweet.

The threat in the southwestern city of Kaiserslautern led to the evacuation of a 21-story high rise where more than 1,000 people work. Police searched the building but found nothing.

In Augsburg in southern Germany the town hall and a nearby administration building were both evacuated.

In Neunkirchen, also in the southwest of Germany, police evacuated several buildings belonging to the town hall complex and sniffer dogs searched for explosive devices. An email was sent to the city's general email inbox in the early hours of Tuesday morning saying that an explosive device had been planted at the town hall.

“It is possible that the threat emails in the different German cities have been sent by one person, but the investigation is ongoing,” a police spokesman told NBC News.

The multi-story town hall building in the east German city of Chemnitz was also evacuated after a bomb threat was sent to the city's general email inbox, police told NBC News. Police were searching the building.

In the northern German city of Rendsburg the local town hall was also evacuated this morning after receiving an email, police said.

Andy Eckardt reported from Mainz, Germany, Rachel Elbaum from London.