How a group of ancient sculptures set off a dispute between Greece and Britain

ATHENS, Greece — For decades, Britain and Greece were able to differ, largely politely, over the world’s toughest cultural heritage dispute: what is the right place for some of the finest ancient Greek sculptures ever made, which have been displayed in London for more than 200 years but which Greece vocally wants back.

Diplomacy failed when British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak abruptly called off a London meeting scheduled for Tuesday with his Greek counterpart, Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Mitsotakis publicly voiced annoyance. Sunak’s spokesman linked the snub with the Greek leader’s using British television to renew his call, a day earlier, for the 2,500-year-old masterpieces’ return.

Here’s a look at what the dispute is about, and what could come next.

What are the sculptures — or is it marbles?

They were carved in 447-432 B.C. to adorn the iconic Parthenon, a temple of the city’s patron goddess Athena, on the Acropolis hill.

Free-standing statues filled the triangular pediments that stood above the marble columns on the building’s short sides. Just below, sculpted panels stood at intervals along all four sides, while an unbroken strip of relief sculpture — the frieze — depicting a religious procession ran around the outer wall inside the colonnade. They were originally painted in bold colors that have since vanished.