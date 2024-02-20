Indian farmers reject government offer, vowing to continue march to New Delhi

NEW DELHI — Indian farmers who have been protesting for a week to demand guaranteed crop prices have rejected a proposal from the government, and say they will continue their march to the capital, New Delhi.

The protesting farmers began their march last week, but their efforts to reach the city have been blocked by authorities, who have used tear gas and heavily barricaded entry points into the capital to avoid a repeat of 2021 farmer protests when they camped on the outskirts for over a year.

Late Monday night, farm leaders said they refused the government’s offer of a five-year contract for guaranteed prices for a set of crops, including pulses, maize and cotton.

The government’s proposal made Sunday was “not in the interest of farmers,” Jagjit Singh Dallewal, one of the leaders spearheading the protest, told the Press Trust of India news agency.

He added that the farmers — tens of thousands of whom have been camping out some 120 miles from the capital as they waited for the government offer — will resume their march to New Delhi on Wednesday.

“We appeal to the government to either resolve our issues or remove barricades and allow us to proceed to Delhi to protest peacefully,” Dallewal said.

The protests renewed a movement from over two years ago, in which tens of thousands of farmers hunkered down on the edges of New Delhi for over a year against agriculture laws which the government ended up repealing.