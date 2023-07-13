India’s tomato prices surge over 300%, sparking theft and turmoil

India is facing a tomato crisis as prices have skyrocketed more than 300% due to extreme weather conditions.

Tomato prices surged 341% year-to-date, from 24.68 rupees per kg to 108.92 rupees per kg as of July 11, data from the Department of Consumer Affairs showed.

Flooding in major tomato-producing states like Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka has been a key driver to the price surge, according to India’s National Institute of Biotic Stress Management, a council dedicated to agricultural research.

“Due to excess rainfall in these states, tomato [crops have] been highly affected… A large part of the tomato crop has been destroyed due to rains and flood,” the council stated.

India is the second-largest producer of tomatoes in the world, and alongside onions, tomatoes are “an absolute essential” to the daily lives of Indian consumers, said Damien Yeo, food and drink analyst at BMI, a Fitch Solutions research unit.

Masala, one of the most popular dishes in Indian cuisine, uses tomatoes as a key ingredient in its base sauce. Another popular Indian dish, Andhra Tomato Kura (tomato curry), is also widely enjoyed by locals.

Local farmers reported large-scale thefts of their tomato crops, with one report chronicling how thieves took off with boxes of tomatoes weighing some 150kg.

Several McDonald’s outlets in India have also decided to drop tomatoes from their menu.