The death toll in Indonesia's earthquake and tsunami has climbed to 832, the country's disaster agency said early Sunday.

Many people were reported trapped in the rubble of buildings brought down in the 7.5 magnitude earthquake which struck Friday and triggered waves as high as 20 feet, agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho told a news conference.

The city of Palu, which has more than 380,000 people, was strewn with debris from collapsed buildings. A mosque heavily damaged by the quake was half submerged and a shopping mall was reduced to a crumpled hulk. Bodies lay partially covered by tarpaulins and a man carried a dead child through the wreckage.